Nashville SC and Monterrey are only one win from a spot in the Leagues Cup final and it couldn't be down to clubs with more varied backgrounds. While Monterrey have been one of the leading sides in Concacaf, triumphing in Champions League five times, Nashville are new kids on the block having only been founded in 2016. Under Gary Smith, Nashville have turned into a formidable side in the league. With Hany Mukhtar in the lineup, Nashville can score goals on anyone in Concacaf but defense is where things can get a little dicey for the squad.

They've allowed eight goals in Leagues Cup play and Monterrey are a side that can make them pay for it. Rayados absolutely stormed into this stage of the competition by scoring three second-half goals on Los Angeles FC who were also among the contenders to win the tournament. With a trophy and Champions Cup spots on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Nashville will win if...

Mukhtar and Sam Surridge are the most influential attackers in the match. Given Nashville's defensive issues, the team will need to score as many goals as possible and keep their feet on the gas because Rayados can score with the best teams in Concacaf. Surridge has been a great addition to the squad from Nottingham Forest, taking some pressure off of Mukhtar in the match. Nashville knows this which is why even when the match was won against Minnesota United, they kept their feet on the gas scoring as many goals as possible.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long

Monterrey will win if...

Their defense is influential. It's a question of when not if Monterry will score. Rogelio Funes Mori is an excellent forward leading the line and is coming off of a Liga MX season where he scored 18 goals and will be someone that Nashville have to keep an eye on. Defensively, Monterrey already blanked Tigres in the competition which will give them confidence against Nashville.

How to watch

Date : Tuesday, Aug. 15 | Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Aug. 15 | : 9:30 p.m. ET Location : GEODIS Park -- Nashville, Tennessee

: GEODIS Park -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

Prediction

Using homefield advantage, Nashville will go ahead early before Monterry climb back into things yet again to secure another Concacaf final. Score: Nashville 1, Monterrey 2