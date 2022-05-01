The Philadelphia Union entered the weekend sitting pretty atop the MLS Eastern Conference standings, but the challenge to stay there continues on Sunday when they travel to Music City to face Nashville SC. The Union dropped their last road game 2-1 to Toronto FC on April 16 and are coming off of a 1-1 draw with Montreal. Nashville is looking for a boost after spending their first eight games of the 2022 campaign on the road, and are fresh off a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on April 23 to end the season-starting road trip.

Kickoff at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 4 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Nashville SC as the +113 favorite (risk $100 to win $113), while Philadelphia is the +290 underdog in the latest Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union odds. A draw is priced at +210 and the over-under for total goals is 1.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC:

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union spread: Nashville -0.5 (+115)

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union over-under: 1.5 goals

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union money line: Nashville +113, Draw +210, Philadelphia +290

NSH: Nashville SC is playing its first home game of the season

PHI: The Union are 2-1-0 on the road this season

Why you should back Nashville

Nashville look to rebound after giving up the lone goal to the LA Galaxy last weekend in the 86th minute of play, and that starts with a strong defensive front. Walker Zimmerman and the Nashville SC backline haven't conceded more than two goals in a match since the start of the season, which is impressive given they haven't had the advantage of playing at home yet.

The Boys In Gold could also have a leg up offensively since the Union have conceded three of their five goals allowed while on the road. With a home crowd behind them for the first time this season, Hany Mukhtar and company should give Nashville the firepower it needs to be victorious on Sunday.

Why you should back Philadelphia

The Union entered the weekend on top of the Eastern Conference for good reason. Despite coming off a 1-1 draw at home against Montreal and a 2-1 loss to Toronto before that, Philadelphia is still outscoring its opponents 12-5 on the season.

Philadelphia also as the psychological advantage having knocked Nashville out of the MLS playoffs a season ago. Gary Smith's men will be looking for revenge and extra emotional in their first home game at the new GEODIS Park, and the Union can spoil their homecoming.

