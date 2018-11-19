Nations League 2018: Netherlands joins England, Portugal, Switzerland into final four; here's the semifinal draw schedule

The inaugural UEFA Nations League now officially has its four finalists. Group stage play concluded on Monday for League A, as Netherlands joined England, Portugal and Switzerland in the final round next summer.

There will be two semifinal matches, a third-place match and the big final when the tournament concludes in June, with the winner qualifying directly to Euro 2020. All matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Let's take a look at the four finalists in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The finalists

Netherlands: It looked like the reigning World Cup champs would go through but the Netherlands came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Germany, scoring twice in the last five minutes of regulation. Quincy Promes pulled the Dutch within one, and then Liverpool star defender Virgil van Dijk scored this goal in the 90th minute to earn the golden point.

The draw brought the Netherlands level on points with France at seven in the group, but the superior goal differential saw the Oranje move on. Revived under Ronaldo Koeman, the Dutch have turned things around since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and now enter the final round with a ton of momentum and confidence.

England: Sunday was a wild day for the Three Lions. Down two points to Spain in the standings, they entered the day needing a win win the group. A loss would result in relegation to League B, essentially the second tier of the tournament. Croatia scored the opening goal in the 57th minute and was in the driver's seat to win the group. But thanks to Jesse Lingard's 78th-minute equalizer and Harry Kane's 85th-minute winner, England defeated Croatia, 2-1, to win the group. Sweet revenge for the Three Lions, who were eliminated by the Croatians in the World Cup semifinals in the summer.

Portugal: No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem for the Euro 2016 winners. Despite not having their star, the team went 2-1-0 in its first three games to clinch the group, holding off struggling Italy. The team didn't have an attacking outburst but managed to defend well and get contributions from Bernardo Silva and the revived Andre Silva.

Switzerland: Equally surprising, Switzerland won Group 2 and defeated Belgium, 5-2, to clinch it. The Swiss took care of the World Cup semifinalists when it had to, advancing on goal differential as both finished with nine points. For a team that is known for its struggles in the final third, Switzerland scores 14 goals in four games. This team will enter the semifinals with momentum, but it will also likely be the overwhelming underdog among the remaining teams.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place in Dublin, Ireland on Dec. 3.

When is the semifinals and final?

The finals will take place next summer between June 5-9. The semis will be on June 5 and June 6, while the final and third-place match will take place on June 9.