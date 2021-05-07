The quarterfinals of the NCAA men's soccer tournament kick off on Monday as the eight remaining teams in the tournament vie for a place in Friday's semifinals. The tournament has already featured upsets galore as top-seeded Clemson and fourth-seed Stanford were both eliminated in the last round. Can the remaining favorites Pittsburgh and Indiana avoid the same fate?

NCAA men's soccer tournament bracket

Quarterfinal schedule

DATE HOME AWAY TIME (ET) TV VENUE Monday, May 10 8. Georgetown Marshall 1 p.m. CBS Sports App Cary, North Carolina Monday, May 10 2. Pittsburgh 7. Washington 1 p.m. CBS Sports App Cary, North Carolina Monday, May 10 3. Indiana 6. Seton Hall 5 p.m. CBS Sports App Cary, North Carolina Monday, May 10 5. Wake Forest North Carolina 5 p.m. CBS Sports App Cary, North Carolina

How they got here

The major story of the quarterfinals is North Carolina who upset Stanford in the previous round with a gritty 1-0 performance, though Marshall's presence is perhaps equally surprising as they eliminated top seed Clemson in a penalty shootout. In fact the third round wasn't easy for the highest remaining seed either as Indiana had to reduce an early deficit and come from behind to beat Marquette 2-1. They'll face Seton Hall who needed penalties to squeak by Virginia Tech.