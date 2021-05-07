The quarterfinals of the NCAA men's soccer tournament kick off on Monday as the eight remaining teams in the tournament vie for a place in Friday's semifinals. The tournament has already featured upsets galore as top-seeded Clemson and fourth-seed Stanford were both eliminated in the last round. Can the remaining favorites Pittsburgh and Indiana avoid the same fate?
NCAA men's soccer tournament bracket
Quarterfinal schedule
|DATE
|HOME
|AWAY
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Monday, May 10
8. Georgetown
Marshall
1 p.m.
Cary, North Carolina
Monday, May 10
2. Pittsburgh
7. Washington
1 p.m.
Cary, North Carolina
Monday, May 10
3. Indiana
6. Seton Hall
5 p.m.
Cary, North Carolina
Monday, May 10
5. Wake Forest
North Carolina
5 p.m.
Cary, North Carolina
How they got here
The major story of the quarterfinals is North Carolina who upset Stanford in the previous round with a gritty 1-0 performance, though Marshall's presence is perhaps equally surprising as they eliminated top seed Clemson in a penalty shootout. In fact the third round wasn't easy for the highest remaining seed either as Indiana had to reduce an early deficit and come from behind to beat Marquette 2-1. They'll face Seton Hall who needed penalties to squeak by Virginia Tech.