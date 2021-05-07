The NCAA women's soccer tournament is underway and quarterfinals kick off on Sunday. Sixteen teams started in the tournament and only eight remain as some of the best women's programs in the nation prepare to fight it out to determined who ends up in the final four. Fans can view live video of the all the quarterfinal action on CBS Sports app.

Here's how you can watch the matches and what to know:

NCAA women's soccer tournament bracket

Quarterfinal schedule

DATE HOME AWAY TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sunday, May 9 1. Florida State 9. Duke 1 p.m. CBS Sports App Cary, North Carolina Sunday, May 9 2. North Carolina 7. Texas A&M 1 p.m. CBS Sports App Cary, North Carolina Sunday, May 9 4. TCU Virginia 5 p.m. CBS Sports App Cary, North Carolina Sunday, May 9 11. Santa Clara 14. Clemson 5 p.m. CBS Sports App Cary, North Carolina

How they got here

There is only one No. 1 ranked team in the women's quarterfinals with Florida State representing the top seed. No. 2 North Carolina, No. 4 TCU, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 9 Duke, No. 11 Santa Clara, No. 14 Clemson and unseeded Virginia, round out eight teams vying for a spot in the final four. The Tigers upset No. 3 UCLA on penalty kicks and Virginia advanced into the quarterfinals as the only unseeded team behind a hat trick from star striker Diana Ordonez. She led the Cavs over Rice, 3-0.

NWSL stars of the future

The remaining teams are stocked with players already ticketed for the NWSL. Thanks to the altered rules of last year's draft, a number of players currently competing have already been drafted with North Carolina midfielder Brianna Pinto ticketed for NJ/NY Gotham FC, Santa Clara attacker Kelsey Turnbow on her way to Chicago and TCU winger Yazmeen Ryan off to Portland. Additionally, Jaelin Howell of Florida State and Alexa Spaanstra of Virginia are prospects likely to in hot demand in the 2022 draft.