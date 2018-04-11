Necaxa vs. Toluca live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa MX final on TV, stream online

The Copa MX trophy will be awarded on Wednesday night as Toluca takes on Necaxa in the big final.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

The coveted domestic cup, Mexico's version of the FA Cup. Necaxa last won in 1994-95 with Toluca last winning in 1988-89.

Prediction

Toluca is on a really good run of form and currently leads Liga MX with 30 points and nine wins from 14 games. The defense under coach and former Toluca player Hernan Cristante has been superb, not allowing an opponent to score two goals in its last nine games. They keep Necaxa out and take home the trophy. Toluca 2, Necaxa 0.