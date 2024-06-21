Nérilia Mondésir, Haiti's captain, is set to arrive in NWSL from Montpelier in France, sources have confirmed to CBS Sports. An estimated transfer agreement of $200,000 is in place for the 25-year-old forward.

CBS Sports understands that the agreement has already been signed between the player and French side Montpelier, and is currently awaiting a club contract from an NWSL side. The attacker is set to put pen to paper on a three-year deal with a one-year option to join Seattle Reign FC. The club did not provide comment at the time of this reporting.

Mondésir is part of a Haitian side that has captivated global audiences on the international stage. She has been with the national team since 2014, through varying youth levels, and has been a key part of the country's rise as a Concacaf power player. At a club level, she led Montpelier in expected goals (xG 7.31) and leaves France with five goals and three assists this campaign.

The national team made history as debutants in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and was drawn into a difficult group alongside Denmark, China and World Cup runners-up England. Haiti exited the tournament early with three group-stage losses but drew praise for their skilled play, and relentless efforts in narrow one-goal defeats.