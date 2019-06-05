Netherlands at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

The Netherlands is the champion of Europe and now hopes to become champion of the world when the team plays in just its second women's World Cup this summer in France. Sarina Wiegman's team is flying high after a memorable 2017 and followed it up by qualification to the World Cup, making it two straight appearances at the tournament for the Oranjegekte. Known for their performances under pressure, they can make their name in front of the world and plan to do just that.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Sari van Veenendaal (Arsenal), Lize Kop (Ajax), Loes Geurts (Kopparbergs/Göteborg)

Defenders: Desiree van Lunteren (Freiburg), Stefanie van der Gragt (Barcelona), Merel van Dongen (Real Betis), Kika van Es (Ajax), Anouk Dekker (Montpellier), Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City), Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal), Liza van der Most (Ajax)

Midfielders: Sherida Spitse (Vålerenga), Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal), Victoria Pelova (ADO Den Haag), Jackie Groenen (FFC Frankfurt), Inessa Kaagman (Everton), Jill Roord (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Shanice van de Sanden (Lyon), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Renate Jansen (Twente), Ellen Jansen (Ajax), Lineth Beerensteyn (Bayern Munich)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Two

Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

Last World Cup: 2015

Matches

Tuesday, June 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, Fox

What to know

Which team will we get, the one that won Euro 2017 or the one that needed the playoff to get to the World Cup? There is no shortage of talent with players representing some of the biggest clubs on the continent, and they hope to use the last cup as a learning experience. There they came up against finalist Japan and pushed them to the brink, falling 2-1. Four years later, four years wiser and potentially better, the Netherlands won't hope for anything less than a quarterfinal appearance.

How to watch

