Netherlands vs. Morocco odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks from expert on 25-13 run

The 2026 World Cup knockout stage continues when Morocco battles Netherlands with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line on Monday. Morocco enters at No. 6 in the FIFA rankings, while Netherlands is No. 7. Netherlands advanced as the top team in Group F, outscoring their group stage opponents 10-4. They reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. Morocco, meanwhile, placed second in Group C, outscoring their opponents 6-3.

Kickoff for Netherlands vs. Morocco is 9 p.m. ET from Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico. The latest Netherlands vs. Morocco odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Netherlands at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Morocco at +240 and a draw at +200. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Netherlands are -150 to advance, with Morocco at +124. Before locking in any Netherlands vs. Morocco picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Netherlands vs. Morocco predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on an 25-13-2 run on WC picks (+587). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Netherlands vs. Morocco and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Morocco vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Morocco 90-minute money line Netherlands +135, Morocco +240, Draw +200 Netherlands vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals Netherlands vs. Morocco to qualify for next round: Netherlands -150, Morocco +124 Netherlands vs. Morocco picks: See picks at SportsLine Netherlands vs. Morocco streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Netherlands vs. Morocco predictions

After examining Netherlands vs. Morocco from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+120). Eimer sees this being an offensive matchup with the potential for lots of goals. Not only can Netherlands score, averaging over three goals per match in the tournament, but they are allowing more than one per match.

Morocco, meanwhile, have scored an average of two goals per match, including four in a big win over Haiti. With both teams showing a solid scoring punch, Eimer is expecting enough offense to clear the Over. See Eimer's best bets for Netherlands vs. Morocco at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Netherlands vs. Morocco at FanDuel here:

How to make Netherlands vs. Morocco picks

After studying the Morocco vs. Netherlands matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Netherlands vs. Morocco? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Netherlands vs. Morocco, all from expert on a 25-13 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.