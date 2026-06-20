Netherlands vs. Sweden odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

The competitive Group F continues play on Saturday as Sweden and Netherlands get the 2026 World Cup action underway for the day. Netherlands are favored in the group, but Sweden posted a 5-1 victory against Tunisia in their opener, building a substantial goal differential that could come in handy for group tiebreakers. The Netherlands and Japan, meanwhile, battled to a 2-2 draw in their opener.

Kickoff for Netherlands vs. Sweden is at 1 p.m. ET in Houston. The latest Netherlands vs. Sweden odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Netherlands at -145 (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sweden at +380 and a draw at +290. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Netherlands vs. Sweden picks, check out the Sweden vs. Netherlands predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Netherlands vs. Sweden and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Sweden vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Sweden 90-minute money line Netherlands -145, Sweden +380, Draw +290 Netherlands vs. Sweden over/under: 2.5 goals Netherlands vs. Sweden spread: Netherlands -1.5 (+200) Netherlands vs. Sweden picks: See picks at SportsLine Netherlands vs. Sweden streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Netherlands vs. Sweden predictions

After examining Sweden vs. Netherlands from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-150). These teams combined for seven goals in their openers. Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari scored twice against Tunisia, and goals from Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, and substitute Mattias Svanberg made up for the rest against Tunisia. Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville both found the net for Sweden against Japan.

Green notes that, on paper, Netherlands have some of the best defensemen in the world, but they were "surprisingly porous" against Japan. On the other end, "Sweden's defense looks a little suspect," Green notes. "The Swedes have conceded in their last seven games, so it's hard to see them keeping the Dutch attack at bay for 90 minutes." See Green's best bets for Sweden vs. Netherlands at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over 2.5 goals at FanDuel here:

How to make Sweden vs. Netherlands picks

After studying Netherlands vs. Sweden from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Sweden vs. Netherlands? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Netherlands vs. Sweden, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.