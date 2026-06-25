Netherlands vs. Tunisia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 roll

Teams at the opposite ends of the World Cup 2026 Group F table meet on Thursday as the Netherlands take on Tunisia. The Dutch (4 points) sit atop the table following a 5-1 demolition of Sweden in their last match. Tunisia (0 points) are winless thus far and have already been eliminated from potentially advancing to the knockout stage. The Netherlands are -380 to win the group and are -155 to reach the Round of 16.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium. The Netherlands are undefeated across three prior meetings with the Tunisians. The latest Netherlands vs. Tunisia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Dutch at -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Tunisia at +2700 and a draw at +950. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Tunisia vs. Netherlands picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start with his 2026 World Cup picks, entering Thursday on a 21-12-2 run (+297) on World Cup predictions. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Tunisia vs. Netherlands and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Netherlands vs. Tunisia:

Tunisia vs. Netherlands 90-minute money line Netherlands -1100, Tunisia +2700, Draw +950 Tunisia vs. Netherlands over/under: 3.5 goals Tunisia vs. Netherlands spread: Tunisia +1.5 (+240) Tunisia vs. Netherlands picks: See picks at SportsLine Tunisia vs. Netherlands streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Netherlands vs. Tunisia predictions

After examining Tunisia vs. Netherlands from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (+122). All four matches these teams have played in this tournament have gone over 3.5 goals, although the scoring has come via different means. No team has allowed more goals (9) than Tunisia through two World Cup matches, and both of those came when the team had something to play for. Now with no chance of advancing to the next round, you have to wonder if the team will be motivated to play any defense.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have scored seven goals, which is the third most of any of the 48 teams through two matches. The Netherlands could eclipse 3.5 total goals all by themselves, and of the Dutch, Eimer says "they'll put up multiple goals along the way, with goals coming from a multitude of players in their starting line." See Eimer's best bets for Tunisia vs. Netherlands at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Netherlands vs. Tunisia at FanDuel here:

How to make Tunisia vs Netherlands picks

After studying Netherlands vs. Tunisia from every angle, Eimer has locked in three best bets, one of which returns plus-money that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Tunisia vs. Netherlands? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Netherlands vs. Tunisia, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.