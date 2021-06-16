The Netherlands and Austria meet in the second round of 2020 UEFA European Championship Group C games on Thursday with both sides looking to build on their opening goal hauls. The Dutch edged Ukraine 3-2 in a thriller while the Austrians saw off North Macedonia 3-1 in a heated affair and now they will meet to see who takes a big step towards the knockout phase in Amsterdam.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Jun. 17 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jun. 17 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Johan Cruyff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruyff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands TV: ESPN/Univision

ESPN/Univision Live stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: NED -175; Draw +300 AUT +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Netherlands:

Frank de Boer's men nearly threw away a 2-0 lead as Ukraine temporarily pulled level, but they ultimately came through to win and are now favorites to go on and top the group. Oranje will need to tighten up defensively after Roman Yaremchuk's headed effort, but there was no stopping Andriy Yarmolenko's blockbuster. If they can maintain their current scoring rate, they should be fine.

Austria:

Marko Arnautovic is in hot water for his celebration against North Macedonia, but David Alaba and the Germany-based contingent's early form will have encouraged Franco Foda. With the Netherlands and Ukraine to come, Austria are arguably about to face their toughest test in this group stage. Like their Dutch hosts, though, they should make it through if they can remain this prolific.

Prediction

An entertaining score draw with plenty of goals. Pick: Netherlands 2-2 Austria.