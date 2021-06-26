The Netherlands and the Czech Republic meet in the 2020 UEFA European Championship round of 16 in Budapest on Sunday with the Dutch coming off the back of a perfect group stage.Frank de Boer's men finished with nine points from a possible nine in Group C while the Czechs advanced in third place from Group D behind England and Croatia.

Oranje have emerged as one of the strongest sides in the tournament while Jaroslav Silhavy's men only lost narrowly to England at Wembley Stadium after beating Scotland and drawing with Croatia. Patrik Schick and Georginio Wijnaldum both have three goals so far and this fixture has previous in creating fantastic entertainment at the Euros with a five-goal thriller back in 2004.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jun. 27 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

TV: ESPN/Univision

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: NED -150; Draw +270; CZE +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Netherlands:

The Netherlands are on a roll at present and have not conceded since their opening game against Ukraine. Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are proving prolific this summer while fears over De Boer's tactical limitations have taken a backseat -- for now. Moving away from Amsterdam will be a test for the Dutch while the Czechs are accustomed to moving about after playing in Glasgow and London.

Czech Republic:

Schick remains one of the tournament's top scorers and Oranje will need to silence him if they are to progress. However, De Boer's men will fancy that they have enough firepower to overcome this stubborn Czech outfit in Hungary.

If it is anything like 2004, which would be fantastic viewing, this one could be a rollercoaster affair.

Prediction

The Dutch to come out on top with both teams scoring. Pick: Netherlands 2-1 Czech Republic.