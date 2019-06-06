Netherlands vs. England score: The Dutch capitalize on two defensive blunders in extra time to reach Nations League final

The Netherlands advanced to the UEFA Nations League final after defeating England 3-1 in bizarre fashion in extra time of the semifinal round.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the 97th minute, English center back and Manchester City player John Stones dribbled back toward his own net before hesitating where to go with the ball. Memphis Depay stole the ball and had a shot on net that was saved by Jordan Pickford. Quincy Promes got to the ball first and his rebound attempt looked as if it might go wide of the net, but the ball hit off of English defender Kyle Walker and went in for the own goal.

Netherlands are 2-1 up!



John Stones won't want to watch this replay ...

Just 17 minutes later, England had another horrible defensive mishap that put the game out of reach. Ross Barkley received the ball about 20 yards away from his net and passed the ball directly to Dutch player Memphis Depay. Depay quickly found Quincy Promes for an easy tap in.

John Stones: I'm gonna fuck this up good and proper and become England's scapegoat.

Ross Barkley: Hold my beer.



Ross Barkley: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/IzwXceVYtY — Adam Keyworth (@adamkeyworth) June 6, 2019

England led for much of the match after Marcus Rashford scored a penalty kick in the 32nd minute. That was until Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax's 19-year-old wonder defender, scored a header off of a corner kick in the 73rd minute.

IT'S 1-1!



Matthijs de Ligt makes up for conceding the penalty and heads home at the near post!

According to Opta, this was the first time the Netherlands have scored two extra-time goals in a match in over 100 years.

2 - The Netherlands have scored two goals in extra-time for the first time since 1907 v Belgium. Historic.

Netherlands looks to be crowned the inaugural UEFA Nations League champion when it takes on Portugal in the final on Sunday in Porto, Portugal at 2:45 p.m. ET.