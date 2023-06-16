After losing the semifinals against Spain and Croatia, the Netherlands and Italy will face each other for third place in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. The Azzurri, after losing 2-1 in the semifinal against Spain, will face the home team of the competition, which came out defeated in the clash with Croatia in the other semifinal. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 18 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: De Grolsch Veste -- Enschede, Netherlands

TV: Fubo Sports Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Odds: Netherlands+130; Draw +245; Italy +195 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Projected lineups

Netherlands XI: Bijlow; Dumfries, Geertuida, Van Dijk, Aké; Wieffer, Koopmeiners, De Jong; Malen, Gakpo, Simons.

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Toloi, Acerbi, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Zaniolo, Immobile, Chiesa.

Prediction

The Netherlands are expected to win the game and get third place in the 2023 Nations League as they play at home and are the favorites. Pick: Netherlands 2, Italy 0.