Netherlands vs. Morocco prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup on Monday

The expanded field at the 2026 World Cup means there's now a Round of 32 in the knockouts, and fans get a treat of a matchup because of it with Netherlands facing Morocco in Monterrey, Mexico. The Dutch got here by winning Group F while Morocco came in second in Group C behind Brazil. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The latest Netherlands vs. Morocco odds from FanDuel list Netherlands as -162 favorites to advance to the next round while Morocco are +132 underdogs. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can get even more Netherlands vs. Morocco picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Netherlands vs. Morocco odds

Netherlands vs. Morocco money line: Netherlands -162, Morocco +132 Netherlands vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 (Over -138, Under +112) Bet Netherlands vs. Morocco on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Netherlands vs. Morocco betting preview

What could be the best game of the Round of 32 will pit star power against star power.

Morocco made the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup and, depending on who you ask, won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz are the big names here, but Ismael Saibari has had a huge summer with three goals in three World Cup matches and a reported move to Bayern Munich. Saibari has shown he can cause all sorts of trouble and can score from distance. The Oranje will be right to fear him. Also worth watching is 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is likely to sign for a Premier League team soon.

Another player with three goals in the tournament is Dutch striker Brian Brobbey. The Sunderland man has provided a major answer up top as the Oranje came into the tournament without a true established center forward. Cody Gakpo is also in good form with two goals, as he usually seems to be when he's wearing a Netherlands jersey. Cyrsencio Summerville has also scored twice.

Both teams are defensively stout as well but with so much attacking talent on the pitch, the Over could be in play. With This has all the hallmarks of a potential classic decided by a single moment of brilliance.

Netherlands vs. Morocco picks, prediction

Over 2.5 goals (+116)

Both lineups should be full of shooters and the game could easily turn into a back-and-forth affair. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is on Over 2.5 goals. "The Netherlands have been prolific in the attacking third, scoring 10 goals in three games, but they've also conceded at least one goal in each match. Morocco are disciplined defensively, but I think the Atlas Lions will have a tough time keeping the Netherlands at bay," Sutton says.

Ismael Saibari anytime goalscorer including extra time (+270)

There's a reason Bayern Munich is reportedly close to signing Saibari. The Moroccan attacker scores bangers, and shooting from range may be the move when the opposition has defenders like Virgil van Dijk. This is a great price for an in-form scorer.