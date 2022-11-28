The Netherlands take on Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday in what will be the hosts' final match at their 2022 FIFA World Cup. Oranje have four points from a possible six and can finish top of Group A with a win while the Qataris are only playing for pride at this point. Louis van Gaal has talked up his team's chances of winning the tournament but the Dutch were less convincing in their draw with Ecuador than they were in beating Senegal. Qatar lost by two goals in both of their fixtures so far but at least they scored against the Lions of Teranga unlike their defeat to La Tri.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29 | 10:00 a.m. ET Location: Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar

Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX and Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Netherlands -500; Draw: +550; Qatar +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Netherlands: Van Gaal could make changes for this one with Memphis Depay, Matthijs de Ligt, and Steven Berghuis all in contention. Depay has twice come off the bench and should start once his fitness is proven beyond doubt while Jurrien Timber replaced De Ligt against Ecuador and the Dutch conceded. Teun Koopmeiners came in for criticism against the South Americans and could make way for Berghuis while Cody Gakpo remains Oranje's man in form, so Davy Klaassen is likely to be the man who makes way for Depay -- if fit.

Qatar: Mohammed Muntari could start after scoring from the bench against Senegal and Abdulaziz Hatem also played his way into contention. Whatever happens, this is the home nation's final appearance so expect Almoez Ali to continue in attack as the Qataris' main recognized source of goals. Captain Hassan Al-Haydos should keep his place and can also be looked to for important contributions as Felix Sanchez's men seek to leave some sort of impression.

Prediction

The host nation are out of their depth while the Dutch received the wakeup call they needed against Ecuador. Expect Oranje to flex their muscles and for Van Gaal to once again be talking up their World Cup chances after they secure first place in Group A. Pick: Netherlands 3, Qatar 0.