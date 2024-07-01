The Netherlands and Romania will square off in the Round of 16 of the Euro 2024 on Tuesday. A trip to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Austria and Turkiye is at stake. Romania were able to finish atop Group E despite only racking up four points. The Netherlands finished third in their group but advanced due to being one of the four best third-place teams.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena is set for noon ET. The Netherlands are the -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Netherlands vs. Romania odds, while Romania are +700 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. The Netherlands are -650 to advance, while Romania are +440.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Romania vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Romania money line: Netherlands -260, Romania +700, Draw +360

Netherlands vs. Romania over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Romania to advance: Netherlands -650, Romania +440

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Netherlands have struggled over their last three Euro appearances, failing to get past the Round of 16. Forward Memphis Depay is one of the best players in the nation's history. Depay owns a powerful strike that makes him a reliable offensive threat. The 30-year-old is the second all-time scorer in Netherlands history with 45 goals. This season for Atlético Madrid, he logged nine goals in 31 appearances.

The Oranje also have an effective playmaker in forward Cody Gakpo. Gakpo finds ways to create good scoring opportunities and he's been active during the group stage. In those three games, Gakpo had a team-high two goals. Last season for Liverpool, Gakpo had eight goals and five assists.

Why you should back Romania

Romania have struggled in their history during the Euros but are looking to flip the script this time around. They haven't made it past the group stage since 2000, when they made the quarterfinals. Midfielder Razvan Marin will be needed to give the offense a much-needed spark. Marin has been Romania's top offensive weapon, scoring a team-high two goals in the group stage.

Midfielder Nicolae Stanciu provides Romania with one of their most experienced players, playing in their last Euro in 2016. Stanciu has the most caps in Romania's history with 73. In the 2023-24 campaign for Damac FC, he had four goals and seven assists.

