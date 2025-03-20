Ronald Koeman's Netherlands will host Spain in Rotterdam for the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals as the two teams will then face the winner of the tie between Croatia and France in the semifinals that will take place in June. After the semifinal eliminations against England at Euro 2024, the Netherlands will face the winning team of the last major European tournament that will feature winger Lamine Yamal among others.

The home side will not count on both Inter's Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten as they left the training camp after reporting an injury while players such as Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and Feyenoord's Quinten Timber were not called up by Koeman.

Yamal is expected to get his 18th senior cap for the Spanish national team and will play alongside Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata while Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza were not called up by manager Luis de la Fuente due to injuries.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Mar. 20 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Mar. 20 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Feijenoord -- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Stadion Feijenoord -- Rotterdam, Netherlands Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Netherlands +210; Draw +230; Spain +130

Predicted starting lineups

Possible Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Frimpong, De Ligt, Van Dijk, J. Timber; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Simons, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Le Normand, Cucurella; Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Prediction

Spain are the favorites and expected to win the first leg away with the return leg to be played in Valencia on Sunday. Pick: Spain 3, Netherlands 1.