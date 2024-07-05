The Netherlands attempt to advance to the semifinals for the sixth time in 11 tournament appearances when they face Turkiye at Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals. After going 1-1-1 in the group stage, the Netherlands rolled past Romania 3-0 in the Round of 16 to put themselves one step away from their first trip to the semifinals since 2004. Turkiye, who are looking to reach the semis for the second time in their history, posted a 2-0-1 record during group play before edging Austria 2-1 in the first knockout round. In their most recent meeting in September 2021, the Dutch trounced the Turks 6-1 during 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying.

Netherlands vs. Turkiye 90-minute money line: Netherlands -170, Turkiye +475, Draw +300

Netherlands vs. Turkiye over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Turkiye spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-160)



Netherlands vs. Turkiye to advance: Netherlands -370, Turkiye +280

NET: The Dutch have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches across all competitions

TUR: The Turks have won only three of their eight overall contests this year

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch have recorded eight wins and a draw over their last 11 matches across all competitions, with both losses in that span being one-goal decisions. The club has a number of dangerous offensive weapons, with Cody Gakpo leading the charge. The 25-year-old winger, who has netted 12 tallies in 28 career games with the national team, is tied for lead in the tournament with three goals as he has converted in three of the Netherlands' four matches.

Forward Memphis Depay scored his lone goal of this competition in the club's 3-2 loss to Austria in its group-stage finale. The 30-year-old is tied for 10th on the Netherlands' all-time list with 96 games and ranks second with 46 tallies, four behind Robin van Persie. Forward Donyell Malen led Dortmund of Germany's Bundesliga in 2023-24 with 13 goals and registered a brace in the Netherlands' Round-of-16 triumph over Romania to give him four tallies in seven matches across all international competitions this year. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Turkiye

The Turks advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time in six appearances in the tournament thanks in part to Merih Demiral. A 26-year-old defender, Demiral entered the Round-of-16 matchup against Austria with two goals in 47 career contests with the national team but recorded a brace to double his total. Demiral's first tally came 57 seconds into the match, making it the fastest scored in a knockout-stage game in tournament history.

Turkiye are expected to regain the services of captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who did not play in the win over Austria due to suspension. The 30-year-old midfielder scored his 19th career goal for the national team in its 2-1 group-stage victory against the Czech Republic to pull even with three others for sixth place on Turkiye's all-time list. Striker Cenk Tosun also converted in that match to tie Lefter Kucukandonyadis for fourth in the nation's history with 21 goals. See which team to pick here.

