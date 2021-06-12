Like Italy, England, Spain and Germany, the Netherlands are one of the nations that will benefit from playing their group stage games exclusively on home soil. Being in Amsterdam for all three games should give the Dutch an advantage over Ukraine, Austria, and North Macedonia in terms of preparation and familiarity. However, Oranje have not exactly been convincing under Frank De Boer's leadership and his pre-tournament quotes only heightened the expectation of a deep run.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jun. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jun. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Johan Cruyff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruyff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands TV: ESPN/Univision

Storylines

Netherlands:

As always, the Dutch have a technically gifted squad with an array of star names and few of their outfield players are 30 or over. This is a group that could become a force over the next few years of international soccer, but De Boer will need to coach them out of being flat-track bullies under him as results show that they struggle against many European teams that are not considered minnows. A strong start will be needed against a solid Ukrainian outfit that earned a draw in Paris against world champions France earlier this year.

Ukraine:

Led by legendary former player Andriy Shevchenko, most of the squad is drawn from domestic teams with Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv providing the bulk of that. The overseas contingent includes Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City, and he is becoming an increasingly influential figure due to his positional versatility. Do not expect them to be spectacular, but Ukraine could be tricky opponents this summer.

Prediction

The Dutch to start with a narrow win over a disciplined Ukrainian side. Pick: Netherlands 1-0 Ukraine.