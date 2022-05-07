Following Todd Boehly's consortium agreeing to a purchase agreement for the club, the American businessman was in attendance at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton. It was a range of emotions for the Blues as they saw a goal disallowed due to offside and Romelu Lukaku score a brace only for the team to ultimately draw on a 97th-minute equalizer from Conor Coady.

As Boehly took it all in he really showed the range of soccer fan emotions we've all come to know and love. In the 40th minute, Chelsea thought they'd gone ahead in the match as Ruben Loftus-Cheek rippled the back of the net following a pass from Lukaku, but he was judged to be offside when receiving the pass. Boehly thought he was living the good life with Chelsea.

Then came the VAR experience.

Lukaku would win and score a penalty letting the future Chelsea owner experience his first goal from the sidelines. It felt like a Chelsea turning point, especially given that it was Lukaku scoring after putting in a good shift, a notable occurrence given his recent struggles.

In true Chelsea fashion though, the good times wouldn't last as first Marcos Alonso was replaced by Saul after the half due to sustaining an injury and then a double substitution from Wolves boss Bruno Lage changed things in the 71st minute change the game. Chiquinho and Fransisco Trincao entered for Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss. The two would combine for a goal only eight minutes later.

Thomas Tuchel might've thought that the goal advantage would be enough to see out the win and for most of the remaining time it seemed to be, but deep into stoppage time, Conor Coady got a ball across the line to level things.

It was a true "how it started/how it's going" moment for Boehly but it also could be a damaging result for Chelsea. While they sit third in the table, they're only four points ahead of Arsenal and five points ahead of Spurs, both of whom have a game in hand. If the Blues don't pick up points soon, there is a slim chance that they could fall out of a Champions League place. And that would truly be a disaster for the team and the man who stands to buy them.