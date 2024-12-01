The New York Red Bulls will visit the Los Angeles Galaxy next Saturday for MLS Cup 2024. The Eastern Conference champions defeated Orlando City 1-0 on Saturday afternoon on Andres Reyes' goal in the 47th minute as the visitors scored on their only shot on frame. In the West, the Galaxy beat the Seattle Sounders by the same score as Dejan Joveljić's 85th-minute strike was the decider.

The New York Red Bulls entered the postseason as the No. 7 seed and beat one of the favorites, the Columbus Crew, in the best-of-three series in Round 1. They then took care of rival New York City FC in the conference semifinals before Saturday's triumph on the road in Florida.

The Galaxy were the second seed in the West after an impressive regular season, doing something they couldn't manage to do with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and later Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez -- make MLS Cup.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, and is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. The match is hosted by the Western Conference champs because they earned more points in the regular season. The two teams last met in February in a preseason friendly with the Galaxy winning 2-0.

The Red Bulls have made it to one MLS Cup in their history, losing 3-1 to the Crew in 2008. As for the Galaxy, no team has made it to more as this will be their 10th appearance, twice as many as any other club. They've won a record five MLS Cups and will go for their sixth, but it will be their first MLS Cup appearance in a decade.