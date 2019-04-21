New York Red Bulls reportedly set to hire former star Thierry Henry as coach

It looks like Thierry Henry is coming back to America. The French legend and World Cup winner is reportedly set to be named head coach of the New York Red Bulls, his former MLS club. The legendary player got into coaching after his terrific playing career ended with his retirement in 2014 after four years with the Red Bulls.

ESPN Deportes' Fernando Palomo reported on Sunday morning that he'll sign his contract on Monday to replace Chris Armas. The Red Bulls are 1-2-4 to start this season with just eight goals scored in seven matches. You can watch select MLS matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

Henry was an assistant with the Belgium national team and was with the team at the 2018 World Cup where the country finished in third. He then landed the AS Monaco job in October following the firing of Leonardo Jardim after a slow start to the season. Henry coached 20 games for Monaco and lost 11, winning just four, before being fired in January. Ironically enough, he was then replaced by Jardim.

Looked at as an intriguing coaching prospect, his stock took quite the hit with Monaco. His teams struggled to stay disciplined, made silly mistakes and looked nothing like a team, but that shouldn't all be attributed to Henry. Monaco has sold many of its best players over recent years, and this season the team has had to deal with so much youth and many injuries. It was just a situation that was hard to see anyone turning around quickly. But with Monaco looking like it was headed for relegation, the club made the change. Monaco is currently in 16th place in Ligue 1.