New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United: MLS playoffs prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The first MLS Cup finalist will be decided on Thursday night as the New York Red Bulls host Atlanta United for the Easter Conference Championship second leg from New Jersey. Atlanta was able to beat the Red Bulls 3-0 in the first leg, marking their first win over the club in history. Now, Tata Martino and company look to finish the job, while the Red Bulls need a performance like no other to come back.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United

Date : Thursday, Nov. 29



: Thursday, Nov. 29 Time : 7 p.m. ET



: 7 p.m. ET Location : Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ



: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: NYRB -120 / Atlanta +285 / Draw +300

Storylines

New York Red Bulls: The Red Bulls are expected to be without defender Kemar Lawrence due to injury. They have some players that have played a lot of minutes lately, especially Tyler Adams, who was just with the national team, as was Aaron Long. Can they go the full 90 and potentially more?

Atlanta United: Atlanta is healthy entering this contest and looking sharp. The team is full of confidence, and the project when this club because was to win right away. They fell short last year, but they could be 90 minutes from making the final.

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta prediction

The Red Bulls look close to nabbing a victory, but Atlanta comes back and earns a draw to advance.

Pick: Draw (+300)