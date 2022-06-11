Charlotte FC and the New York Red Bulls square off once again as the two Eastern Conference clubs clash on Saturday afternoon. The two sides met less than a month ago in the US Open Cup Round of 16, when the Red Bulls dominated 3-1. In that game, Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala opened up scoring in the first couple of minutes of the match, setting the tone for the rest of the game. New York went on to defeat D.C. United 4-1, while Charlotte fell to the Seattle Sounders 2-1.

Kickoff from Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 3 p.m. ET. New York is the +111 favorite (risk $100 to win $111) in the latest New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Charlotte is a +245 underdog. A draw is priced at +245, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5.



Now, Sutton has broken down Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls from every angle.

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls money line: New York +111, Charlotte +245, Draw +245

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls spread: New York -0.5 (+110)

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls over-under: 2.5 goals

CHA: Lost three of their last four matches

NY: One loss in last 11 across all competition

Why you should back Charlotte FC

It's been a wild first season for Charlotte FC, but things could be turning around. After the club fired head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez 14 games into the season, reports have surfaced that there was a major disconnect between the coaching staff and the players. With that business in the rearview mirror, Charlotte can focus on getting into the win column and get that chance against New York.



Charlotte has also played better at home than they have on the road -- with the exception of a 5-1 road win over the Richmond Kickers in US Open Cup play back on May 11 -- so they should be more comfortable facing the Red Bulls this weekend than they were on May 25 when they played in New Jersey.

Why you should back New York Red Bulls

It's hard to see many teams slowing down the Red Bulls right now. They have scored three or more goals in four of their last six games and have just one loss in their last 11 matches across all competition. New York also plays well on the road, so it shouldn't have a problem being the visitors on Saturday either.



What made New York's offensive attack so hard to contain in its last match against Charlotte was efficiency. Despite only controlling possession 36 percent of the time, the Red Bulls heavily outshot Charlotte 17-5 and got four shots on target to Charlotte's three. If New York finds the back of the net early like it did last match against Charlotte, it's going to be very hard for the home team to keep up.

How to make Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls picks



