The New York Red Bulls look to take advantage of a struggling road team when they host the Colorado Rapids in an MLS matchup on Tuesday. Colorado (6-6-9) fell to 0-3-7 away from home this season after dropping a 2-1 decision at Seattle on July 23. New York (10-6-6) is coming off a 4-3 triumph at Austin on July 24 and has lost just one of its last five overall league games. The clubs are meeting for the first time since Aug. 31, 2019, when the Rapids posted a 2-0 victory at New York.

Kickoff at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Red Bulls vs. Rapids odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Colorado is the +340 underdog, a regulation draw is +280, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Rapids vs. Red Bulls picks, you really need to see the MLS predictions from soccer insider Martin Green.

Now, Green has broken down the New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and MLS predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Rapids vs. Red Bulls:

Red Bulls vs. Rapids spread: New York -0.5 (-135)

Red Bulls vs. Rapids over/under: 2.5 goals

Red Bulls vs. Rapids money line: New York -135, Colorado +340, Draw +280

NYRB: The Red Bulls have allowed fewer than two goals in each of their last four home games



COL: The Rapids have scored in 10 of their last 11 matches

Why you should back the New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls matched their season high in goals in their last MLS match, scoring four times for the third time. It was an impressive feat considering leading scorer Lewis Morgan was rested for the contest. Forward Serge Ngoma scored for the second time in four games and midfielder Dru Yearwood recorded his first goal of the season. Winger Cameron Harper and forward Tom Barlow also found the back of the net.

Morgan has registered nine goals in 20 matches during his first season with the Red Bulls after amassing seven in 57 games with Inter Miami CF over the previous two campaigns. The 25-year-old winger, who also has notched three assists this year, has scored in five of his last 10 league matches and also converted in New York's 2-1 loss to Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

Why you should back the Colorado Rapids

Jonathan Lewis has been a strong offensive contributor of late, recording two goals and a pair of assists over his last five matches. The 25-year-old winger, who tallied in Colorado's loss at Seattle, also scored both goals in the team's triumph at New York in 2019. Lewis is second on the team with four goals and is three shy of the career-high he set last season.

The Rapids are led offensively by Diego Rubio, who has registered nine goals in 19 matches after totaling eight in 42 contests over the previous two seasons. The 29-year-old striker also is second on the team with three assists. Forward Gyasi Zardes is one of three members of the Rapids with three goals and scored in back-to-back contests before coming away empty against the Sounders.

