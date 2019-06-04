New Zealand at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

The New Zealand women's national team will play in the World Cup for the fifth time this year and is looking for some sort of improvement. The nation has finished last in each group it has participated in, never winning a game. In four World Cups, New Zealand has zero wins, three draws and nine losses. The squad hopes 2019 will be different with the goal being to earn its first win at a World Cup.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Erin Nayler (Bordeaux), Victoria Esson (Avaldsnes), Nadia Olla (Western Springs)

Defenders: Anna Green (Miramar Rangers), CJ Bott (Vittsjö), Meikayla Moore (MSV Duisburg), Rebekah Stott (Avaldsnes), Ali Riley (Chelsea), Abby Erceg (North Carolina Courage), Sarah Morton (Western Springs), Stephanie Skilton (Papakura City)

Midfielders: Ria Percival (West Ham United), Annalie Longo (no club affiliated), Betsy Hassett (KR Reykjavik), Katie Bowen (Utah Royals), Katie Duncan (Onehunga Sports), Daisy Cleverley (University of California), Olivia Chance (Everton)

Forwards: Emma Kete (no club affiliation), Sarah Gregorius (Miramar Rangers), Rosie White (no club affiliation), Hannah Wilkinson (no club affiliation), Paige Satchell (Three Kings United)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Five

Best finish: Group stage (In every appearance)

Last World Cup: 2015 (group stage)

Matches

Tuesday, June 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 15

Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Thursday, June 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1

What to know

It's a tall task to get out of this group, that's for sure. Nobody is expecting it considering the struggles they've had at this competition, but making four straight World Cups is no small accomplishment. Tom Termanni will lead this team as coach after having coached Australia at three cups while also having a stint as the USWNT manager. The former Orlando Pride boss has coached big names like Alex Morgan and Marta, but how can he get less talented players to believe in his system and deliver? Erin Naylar in goal is a fine shot-stopper but hasn't been tested much in qualifying. Recent wins over Mexico and England have given this team some confidence.

