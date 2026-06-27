New Zealand vs. Belgium live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Despite a poor start to the World Cup, the goal for Belgium is clear. Defeat New Zealand and they're through to the knockouts at worst as the second-placed team in Group G. Depending on how Egypt versus Iran goes, they could also win the group, but nothing has come easy to the Red Devils during this tournament. Part of that is due to still being reliant on striker Romelu Lukaku who has played more minutes for Belgium this year than Napoli, but they were also missing their sparkplug for their draw with Iran.

You may think, " Oh, but Kevin De Bruyne played in that match,' and that's true, but while he's still important to this side, they'll go as far as Jermey Doku can take them at the World Cup. His direct nature on the dribble draws so much attention from defenders, and it's something that gives the rest of the team more space to work with. Doku departed camp for the birth of his son, but now he's back and available against a New Zealand side that will allow space. Belgium can unleash Operation Let Doku Cook.

Sure, Belgium is a flawed side who probably won't win the World Cup, but at their best, this is still a side who can run up the score, and if a must-win match can't bring it out of them, nothing will. New Zealand have shown improvement as a soccer nation that has been rewarded during this World Cup, but if Belgium comes out as they should, it'll only go one way.

Belgium scenarios

Belgium in first place: Win vs. New Zealand; If Iran win, they win at tiebreakers.

Win vs. New Zealand; If Iran win, they win at tiebreakers. Belgium in second place: Draw vs. New Zealand and Iran draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia ; Win tiebreakers with Iran if they draw as well.

Draw vs. New Zealand and Iran draw or lose vs. ; Win tiebreakers with Iran if they draw as well. Belgium in second place: Win vs. New Zealand; If Iran win, they lose at tiebreakers.

Win vs. New Zealand; If Iran win, they lose at tiebreakers. Belgium in third place: Draw vs. New Zealand and Egypt draw vs. Iran; Lose tiebreakers with Iran.

Draw vs. New Zealand and Egypt draw vs. Iran; Lose tiebreakers with Iran. Belgium in fourth place: Lose vs. New Zealand; Iran win vs. Egypt.

New Zealand scenarios

New Zealand in second place: Win vs. Belgium, Iran lose or draw vs. Egypt.

Win vs. Belgium, Iran lose or draw vs. Egypt. New Zealand in third place: Win vs. Belgium.

Win vs. Belgium. New Zealand in fourth place: Lose or draw vs. Belgium.

For the group's scenarios, click here.

How to watch New Zealand vs. Belgium

Date: Friday, June 26 | Time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: BC Place -- Vancouver, British Columbia

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: New Zealand +1200; Draw +600; Belgium -549

New Zealand vs. Belgium predicted starting lineups

New Zealand: Max Crocombe, Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Tim Payne, Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic, Elijah Just, Sarpreet Singh, Callum McCowatt, Chris Wood

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Meunier, Kini De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin, Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

New Zealand vs. Belgium pick, prediction

Belgium finally gets it going with their backs against the wall, and it just could be enough to win the group. This may not be a team going far, but it's hard to see them losing in Vancouver. Pick: New Zealand 1, Belgium 3

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.