New Zealand vs. Egypt live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Two teams with dramatic opening games in the 2026 World Cup will meet on Sunday. New Zealand and Egypt will meet in a Group G clash at BC Place in Vancouver, aiming to make a statement with first place in the group still up for grabs with two games to go.

New Zealand earned a point in their return to the World Cup since their last appearance in 2010. The thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran last week, thanks to goals scored by Elijah Just. Head coach Darren Bazeley will likely stick with Just as an attacking threat with team captain Chris Wood, and focus on counterattacking opportunities.

Egypt is still searching for answers in the tournament despite picking up a point against Belgium in a 1-1 draw last week. The squad briefly led the match with a goal by Emam Ashou, assisted by team captain Mohamed Salah. However, the Pharaohs struggled to manage the game and Belgium's subs, and gave away the lead with an own goal in the second half.

Individual quality could be the difference between Egypt and New Zealand on Sunday, and whether or not Salah could provide a moment of brilliance. It won't be easy, given the high stakes, as a win could define either team's entire tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game:

How to watch New Zealand vs. Egypt

Date: Sunday, June 21 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia

TV: FS1 (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: New Zealand +470; Draw +310; Egypt -170

New Zealand vs. Egypt predicted starting lineups

New Zealand: Max Teremoana Crocombe; Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman, Liberato Cacace; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just; Chris Wood

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy, Ahmed El Fotouh; Marwan Ateya, Mohanad Lasheen; Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

New Zealand vs. Egypt pick, prediction

There will be some physicality that will keep the score low, and things might come down to who has the better set-piece execution. Maybe that's the moment of brilliance that Mohamed Salah provides again. Pick: New Zealand 1, Egypt 2

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.