New Zealand vs. Peru live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online
Peru is the heavy favorite to move on
Peru faces New Zealand on Friday night in World Cup qualifying, as the two play the first leg of their intercontinental playoff.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Peru uses its speed on the wings to terrorize the Kiwis and take a commanding lead in the first leg. Peru 3, New Zealand 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Solo accuses Blatter of sexual assault
Solo alledges it happened at the 2012 Ballon D'Or Gala
-
Messi, Neymar upset at media
The two stars have a right to be upset for how they're being portrayed by the media
-
How to watch Mexico vs. Belgium
El Tri takes on the World Cup dark horse on Friday
-
How to watch Germany vs. England
The rivals meet up in London
-
Evra banned seven months for kicking fan
Evra cannot participate in European club football matches for the rest of the season
-
How to watch Italy vs. Sweden
The Italians are expected to advance from the two-leg battle
Add a Comment