New Zealand vs. Peru live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online

Peru is the heavy favorite to move on

Peru faces New Zealand on Friday night in World Cup qualifying, as the two play the first leg of their intercontinental playoff. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Peru uses its speed on the wings to terrorize the Kiwis and take a commanding lead in the first leg. Peru 3, New Zealand 0. 

