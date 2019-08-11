Newcastle United vs. Arsenal: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Arsenal soccer game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United (home) vs. Arsenal (away)
Current Records: Newcastle United 0-0-0; Arsenal 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Newcastle United 12-17-9; Arsenal 21-10-7;
What to Know
Arsenal and Newcastle United will face off 9 a.m. ET Aug. 11 at St. James' Park to kick off their 2019 PL seasons.
Arsenal wasn't quite an elite contender last year, but they did boast a solid 21-10-7 record and a comfortable fifth-place finish on 70 points. As for Newcastle United, they wasn't among the best teams, but they weren't among the worst, either. They finished 13th with 45 points.
Arsenal took both legs last year, so Newcastle United will be looking to save face and get some revenge. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arsenal have won 3 out of their last 4 games against Newcastle United.
- Apr 01, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Sep 15, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Arsenal 2
- Apr 15, 2018 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 16, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
-
Man. City beats West Ham
City had little trouble with the Hammers on Saturday
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The new Premier League season kicked off on Friday
-
Liverpool's Alisson injured in opener
The Brazilian star was substituted for former West Ham keeper Adrian in the first half of Friday's...
-
Neymar on his way out of PSG?
Here's what to know about the Brazilian's situation
-
MLS team hits post three times
Chalk this one up as a fail
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television