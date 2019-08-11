Newcastle United vs. Arsenal: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Newcastle United (home) vs. Arsenal (away)

Current Records: Newcastle United 0-0-0; Arsenal 0-0-0

Last Season Records: Newcastle United 12-17-9; Arsenal 21-10-7;

What to Know

Arsenal and Newcastle United will face off 9 a.m. ET Aug. 11 at St. James' Park to kick off their 2019 PL seasons.

Arsenal wasn't quite an elite contender last year, but they did boast a solid 21-10-7 record and a comfortable fifth-place finish on 70 points. As for Newcastle United, they wasn't among the best teams, but they weren't among the worst, either. They finished 13th with 45 points.

Arsenal took both legs last year, so Newcastle United will be looking to save face and get some revenge. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arsenal have won 3 out of their last 4 games against Newcastle United.