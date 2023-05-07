After getting back to winning ways, Arsenal look to stop a red-hot Newcastle United team to continue pushing Manchester City for the Premier League title. Behind by four points, Arsenal are still in the title race but they need City to slip up which feels unlikely. But while they're sort of in limbo, Newcastle have been flying behind the form of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The Magpies have scored 13 goals in their last three matches and will look to keep it going against an injured Arsenal defense.

Date : Sunday, May 7 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 7 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV

Odds: Newcastle United +130; Draw +260; Arsenal +185

Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to training from his thigh injury and could make the squad on Sunday. While the team has figured out how to make the attack work without him, having a player as dynamic as Saint-Maximin can only help. Sean Longstaff is behind Saint-Maximin in recovery time but he also has an outside chance to make the match.

Arsenal: Still without William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior could make his second league start for Arsenal after coming in last week. As Rob Holding has struggled, Kiwior's debut added calmness to the defense that was needed but it may not be enough this week as Gabriel is also a game-time decision due to a foot injury. Gabriel had to come off early against Chelsea but if Arsenal are without both of their top center backs in this game, they could be in for quite a long day especially when Arteta may have been thinking about rotating Oleksandr Zinchinko who has been responsible for a few poor goals being allowed in recent weeks.

With how Arsenal's defense has been performing, they won't be able to cope with Newcastle's attack but being able to put the Magpies under pressure will lead to a high-scoring draw. Pick: Newcastle 2, Arsenal 2