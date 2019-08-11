Newcastle United vs. Arsenal: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's Premier League game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Newcastle United vs. Arsenal soccer game
Arsenal and Newcastle United will face off 9 a.m. ET Aug. 11 at St. James' Park to kick off their 2019 PL seasons.
Arsenal wasn't quite an elite contender last year, but they did boast a solid 21-10-7 record and a comfortable fifth-place finish on 70 points. As for Newcastle United, they wasn't among the best teams, but they weren't among the worst, either. They finished 13th with 45 points.
Arsenal took both legs last year, so Newcastle United will be looking to save face and get some revenge. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.
