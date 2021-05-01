Newcastle are close to securing safety in the Premier League while Arsenal have their eyes firmly set on the second leg of the Europa League finals next week, making for an awkward matchup between two sides without much left to play for in the Premier League.

What to Know

Newcastle are running through the line in the Premier League season. For a team that what flirting with the relegation battle, Steve Bruce's side has strung together an impressive run of results throughout April, not losing a single match out of four to build a nine point cushion over 18th place Fulham. In fact, Newcastle has only lost once since a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 21. That stretch has included draws with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and a victory over West Ham.

Arsenal's Premier League form over the last month has been much more indifferent with losses to Everton and Liverpool as well as a draw against Fulham over the last month. Since defeating Tottenham in a hard fought North London derby on March 14, Arsenal's only victory has been a 3-0 away win against last place Sheffield United.

Series History

Arsenal have won six out of their last seven games against Newcastle United.

Jan 18, 2021 - Arsenal 3 vs. Newcastle United 0

Feb 16, 2020 - Arsenal 4 vs. Newcastle United 0

Aug 11, 2019 - Arsenal 1 vs. Newcastle United 0

Apr 01, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Newcastle United 0

Sep 15, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Newcastle United 1

Apr 15, 2018 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Arsenal 1

Dec 16, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Newcastle United 0

Prediction

A heavily rotated Arsenal side, with their eyes firmly focused on Europe on Thursday drops points to Newcastle, as Steve Bruce's team continues their march to safety. Pick: Newcastle 1, Arsenal 1