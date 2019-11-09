Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Newcastle United (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)

Current Records: Newcastle United 3-5-3; Bournemouth 4-3-4

What to Know

Bournemouth and Newcastle United are even-steven against one another since November of 2017 (both 1-1-2), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Since Bournemouth's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, Bournemouth won by a goal, slipping past Manchester United 1-0. The Bournemouth offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Meanwhile, Newcastle dodged a bullet, finishing off West Ham United 3-2.

Their wins bumped Bournemouth to 4-3-4 and the Magpies to 3-5-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

Where: St. James' Park

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United and Bournemouth both have one win in their last four games.