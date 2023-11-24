Chelsea aim to continue their upward trajectory when they return to action on Saturday against Newcastle United.

The hosts will be unable to claim a top five spot even with a win this weekend, but can stay in the conversation with a positive result after a string of less-than-ideal games. Chelsea might be four points behind them but could finally be clicking for the first time in Mauricio Pochettino's tenure as manager and will be eager to prove they pose a threat as a busy stretch of the season begins.

Here's what to know before the game.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 25 | 10 a.m. ET Location: St James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England

St James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Newcastle United +155; Draw +250; Chelsea +180

Storylines

Newcastle United: The one high-flying side have just two wins in their last five and had two successive losses before the international break. They also have a growing injury list that could impede their chances of getting back on track against Chelsea. Defender Dan Burn and forward Callum Wilson are the newest players to find themselves on the sideline, which is bad news on both sides of the pitch. Wilson in particular will be a big miss -- he has seven goals this season, ranking fifth in the race for the golden boot.

Chelsea: The Blues may also only have two wins in their last five, but they are showing signs of life against top-tier opposition. They have a draw against Arsenal and Manchester City during that stretch, the latter of which was a wild 4-4 match that saw Chelsea's offense excel even without the injured Christopher Nkunku. Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer will likely play a big role after recent success for Chelsea, including against City.

Prediction

Recent form might favor Chelsea, but both teams have enough inconsistencies to keep this one entertaining -- and probably even. Considering they may also have unimpressive defensive moments in them, expect goals, too. Pick: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1