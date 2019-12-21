Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Crystal Palace 6-6-5; Newcastle United 6-7-4

What to Know

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (1-1-2), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Since Crystal Palace's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Monday, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Newcastle was not quite Burnley's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Magpies fell a goal short of Burnley, losing 1-0.

Crystal Palace are 6-6-5 (23 points) and Newcastle is 6-7-4 (22 points), so if Newcastle wins they will leapfrog Crystal Palace in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace both have one win in their last four games.