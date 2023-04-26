Newcastle United attempt to maintain their hold on third place in the 2022-23 English Premier League table when they visit Everton on Thursday. Newcastle (16-11-4) are even in points with Manchester United but have a huge advantage over the Red Devils in goal differential, own a five-point lead over fifth-place Aston Villa and are six ahead of Tottenham. Everton (6-10-16) are hoping to avoid relegation as they rank 18th in the EPL table and have won just one of their last nine matches. Newcastle posted a 1-0 home victory against the Blues earlier this season.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Newcastle are the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Newcastle United vs. Everton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Everton are +380 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Everton vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Everton money line: Newcastle -135, Everton +380, Draw +265

Newcastle vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Everton spread: Newcastle -0.5 (-135)

NEW: The Magpies have allowed more than one goal just once in their last seven matches

EVE: The Blues have scored a total of four times over their last five contests

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies have been in fine form of late, winning six of their last seven Premier League matches and allowing a total of five goals in the victories. The club has netted 19 goals in the triumphs and Alexander Isak has converted in five of them. The 23-year-old Swedish forward has recorded seven of his 10 goals this season in that span after registering his second brace in six contests in Newcastle's 6-1 rout of Tottenham last Sunday.

Isak is one of three members of the Magpies with a double-digit goal total as striker Callum Wilson and midfielder Miguel Almiron share the team lead with 11 apiece. The 31-year-old Wilson has netted four goals over his last four games and is one of four players on the club with four assists this season. Almiron, who recently returned to action after missing four matches with a thigh injury, scored the lone goal in Newcastle's victory against Everton on Oct. 19. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Everton

The Blues have struggled offensively this season as they are last in the Premier League with 24 goals in 32 matches. However, one of their scoring co-leaders already has set a career high in goals while the other is closing in on his best total in the EPL. Winger Dwight McNeil has recorded four goals in 30 contests this season, eclipsing the previous mark of three he set in 2018-19 while with Burnley.

The 23-year-old McNeil produced Everton's lone goal in their 3-1 loss to Fulham on Apr. 15. Winger Demarai Gray also has scored four goals in 2022-23 after notching five in 34 games last season - the highest total in his first seven EPL campaigns. Despite the Blues' scoring woes, 26-year-old Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has been one of the better set-up men in the league as he is tied for 13th with six assists. See which team to pick here.

