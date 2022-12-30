The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Leeds United 4-8-3; Newcastle United 9-1-6

What to Know

Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.93 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a victory while Leeds United will be stumbling in from a loss.

Leeds United came up short against Manchester City on Wednesday, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Magpies kept a clean sheet against Leicester City on Monday and took the contest 3-0. The Newcastle United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

When the two teams previously met in January, Leeds United and Newcastle were neck-and-neck, but Leeds United came up empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat. Can Leeds United avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastle -235; Draw +360; Leeds +600

Series History

Leeds United have won two out of their last four games against Newcastle United.