Newcastle United vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Leicester City 13-4-3; Newcastle United 7-9-4

What to Know

Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. Newcastle has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Leicester at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday at St. James' Park. Leicester will be strutting in after a victory while the Magpies will be stumbling in from a loss.

Newcastle lost 2-1 to Everton.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Leicester and West Ham United on Saturday, but Leicester stepped up in the second half. The Foxes dodged a bullet, finishing off West Ham 2-1.

Newcastle took a serious blow against Leicester the last time the two teams met in September, falling 5-0. Maybe Newcastle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City When: Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City have won three out of their last five games against Newcastle United.