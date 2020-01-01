Newcastle United vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Leicester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Leicester City @ Newcastle United
Current Records: Leicester City 13-4-3; Newcastle United 7-9-4
What to Know
Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. Newcastle has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Leicester at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday at St. James' Park. Leicester will be strutting in after a victory while the Magpies will be stumbling in from a loss.
Newcastle lost 2-1 to Everton.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Leicester and West Ham United on Saturday, but Leicester stepped up in the second half. The Foxes dodged a bullet, finishing off West Ham 2-1.
Newcastle took a serious blow against Leicester the last time the two teams met in September, falling 5-0. Maybe Newcastle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
- When: Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City have won three out of their last five games against Newcastle United.
- Sep 29, 2019 - Leicester City 5 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Apr 12, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Sep 29, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Apr 07, 2018 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 09, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. Newcastle United 2
