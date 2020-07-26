Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Liverpool 31-3-3; Newcastle United 11-15-11

What to Know

Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Liverpool. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at St. James' Park. Newcastle has some work to do to even out the 0-4-1 series between these two since October of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

On Monday, the Magpies and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Liverpool was able to grind out a solid win over Chelsea on Wednesday, winning 5-3.

This is the last fixture for both teams.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liverpool won four meetings and tied two meetings in their last six contests with Newcastle United.