Liverpool are away at Newcastle United on Wednesday with an opportunity to stretch their lead at the Premier League summit after surprisingly being held at home by West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Leicester City are three points behind while Manchester United are five points back with a game in hand and Everton will have to wait to see when their clash with Manchester City is rearranged after an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases postponed Monday's encounter.

Newcastle are looking to snap a three-match winless run that has seen them ship eight goals for just three scored to sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30 | 15:00 p.m. ET Location: St James' Park -- Newcastle, England

St James' Park -- Newcastle, England TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Newcastle -175; Draw +320; Liverpool +480 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Newcastle:

Without a win in three and having conceded eight during those games, Steve Bruce's men will be targeting Sheffield United away and Leeds United at home for potential points in the coming weeks.

Liverpool and Leicester at home are probably potential bonus points as far as the Magpies are concerned while Arsenal could be on the verge of a turnaround in form.

West Brom showed how struggling clubs can take points from Liverpool and Newcastle boast greater firepower than Sam Allardyce's men.

Liverpool:

The draw against West Brom was a slip-up but it has not set the Reds back too much as they still lead Leicester by three points with this game in hand over the Foxes.

With Southampton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to come in their next four matches, Liverpool could do with the win here in case they drop points elsewhere.

Beating Crystal Palace 7-0 away was the first win on the road for Klopp's men since September and this is another chance to improve that away record.

Prediction

The champions with a hard-fought narrow victory that keeps them on course at the top and has Newcastle worried about being sucked into the relegation dogfight. Pick: Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool.