The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Newcastle United

@ Current Records: Manchester City 2-0; Newcastle United 1-0-1

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.

What to Know

Newcastle United hasn't won a contest against Manchester City since Jan. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET at St. James' Park.

This past Saturday, the Magpies and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Man City kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth this past Saturday and took the match 4-0. With Man City ahead 3 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.

Newcastle was pulverized by Man City 5-0 when the two teams previously met in May. Maybe Newcastle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park Watch: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastl +800; Draw +390; Man City -280

Series History

Manchester City have won eight out of their last ten games against Newcastle United.