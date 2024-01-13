The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Manchester City 12-4-3, Newcastle United 9-2-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Manchester City will head out on the road to face off against Newcastle United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Despite being away, Man City is favored nonetheless.

Last Saturday, Man City kept a clean sheet against Sheffield. They came out on top against Sheffield by a score of 2-0. The last goal Man City scored came from Julián Álvarez in minute 61.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Liverpool combined for 18 shots on goal last Monday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Newcastle took a 4-2 hit to the loss column at the hands of Liverpool. Newcastle has struggled against Liverpool recently, as their match last Monday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Man City pushed their record up to 12-4-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.2 goals per game. As for Newcastle, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-2-9 record this season.

Man City skirted past Newcastle 1-0 in their previous meeting back in August of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Man City since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -174 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Newcastle United.