The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Manchester City 12-4-3, Newcastle United 9-2-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
What to Know
Manchester City will head out on the road to face off against Newcastle United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Despite being away, Man City is favored nonetheless.
Last Saturday, Man City kept a clean sheet against Sheffield. They came out on top against Sheffield by a score of 2-0. The last goal Man City scored came from Julián Álvarez in minute 61.
Meanwhile, Newcastle and Liverpool combined for 18 shots on goal last Monday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Newcastle took a 4-2 hit to the loss column at the hands of Liverpool. Newcastle has struggled against Liverpool recently, as their match last Monday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.
Man City pushed their record up to 12-4-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.2 goals per game. As for Newcastle, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-2-9 record this season.
Man City skirted past Newcastle 1-0 in their previous meeting back in August of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Man City since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Manchester City is a huge favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -174 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Manchester City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Newcastle United.
- Aug 19, 2023 - Manchester City 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Mar 04, 2023 - Manchester City 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Aug 21, 2022 - Manchester City 3 vs. Newcastle United 3
- May 08, 2022 - Manchester City 5 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 19, 2021 - Manchester City 4 vs. Newcastle United 0
- May 14, 2021 - Manchester City 4 vs. Newcastle United 3
- Dec 26, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Jul 08, 2020 - Manchester City 5 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Nov 30, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Newcastle United 2
- Jan 29, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Manchester City 1