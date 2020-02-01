Newcastle United vs. Norwich City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Norwich City @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Norwich City 4-15-5; Newcastle United 8-10-6

What to Know

Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Norwich City. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Newcastle has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Norwich should be prepared for a fight.

Last Tuesday, the Magpies and Everton tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: Norwich fell a goal short of Tottenham Hotspur last week, losing 2-1.

After their draw, Newcastle will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Norwich is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Norwich City

Newcastle United vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norwich City won the only match these two teams have played in the last four years.