Newcastle United vs. Norwich City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Norwich City soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City @ Newcastle United
Current Records: Norwich City 4-15-5; Newcastle United 8-10-6
What to Know
Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Norwich City. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Newcastle has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Norwich should be prepared for a fight.
Last Tuesday, the Magpies and Everton tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Speaking of close games: Norwich fell a goal short of Tottenham Hotspur last week, losing 2-1.
After their draw, Newcastle will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Norwich is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Norwich City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norwich City won the only match these two teams have played in the last four years.
- Aug 17, 2019 - Norwich City 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
-
Olympic qualifying: USWNT beats Haiti
The Americans are off to a nice start in qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
-
USWNT vs. Panama preview
The Americans aim to make it six points from six
-
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The Spanish rivals meet for the second time in less than a month
-
USMNT vs. Costa Rica preview
The U.S. men's national team opens up 2020 play against Los Ticos in California
-
Sinclair breaks all-time goals record
The Canadian soccer star etched her name in the history books on Wednesday
-
Fans vandalize home of United CEO
Ed Woodward and his family weren't at home at the time of the reported attack
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day
-
Bellerin earns a point for Gunners
Bellerin's fine late finish was enough to snatch a point