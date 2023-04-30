The Premier League is action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Southampton 6-6-21, Newcastle United 17-11-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: Peacock

What to Know

Newcastle United are 6-1 against Southampton since October of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Newcastle United will be playing in front of their home fans against Southampton at 9:00 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. If the odds can be believed, Newcastle United are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

On Thursday, everything went Newcastle United's way against Everton as they made off with a 4-1 victory. It was an even better day for Callum Wilson as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Southampton haven't won a game since March 4th, a trend which continued on Thursday. They fell just short of Bournemouth by a score of 1-0. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Southampton fell thanks to a single goal from Marcus Tavernier at minute 50.

Newcastle United's victory lifted them to 17-11-4 while Southampton's loss dropped them down to 6-6-21. We'll see if Newcastle United can repeat their recent success, or if Southampton bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Newcastle United are a huge favorite against Southampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -341 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

