If this EFL Cup were taking place a year ago, it'd mean something quite different to Tottenham and Newcastle United, but that doesn't mean that it's not a meaningful one. The Magpies are the reigning champions of this tournament, while Tottenham also ended a trophy drought by lifting the Europa League, but both teams have rotation concerns while balancing Champions League play, but it'll still be an important clash for both in pursuit of back-to-back seasons winning a trophy.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham, odds

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 29 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 29 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : St. James' Stadium -- Newcastle Upon Tyne, England

: St. James' Stadium -- Newcastle Upon Tyne, Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Newcastle United -165; Draw +290; Tottenaham +380

Early on this campaign, Tottenham are challenging Arsenal for their title as "Set Piece FC," but it's also papering over cracks in their attack. Only Chelsea and Arsenal have scored more goals than Tottenham's five from dead-ball deliveries among top-tier English clubs, and Van De Ven has had a monopoly on those scoring three of his goals in Premier League play from these situations. But when it comes to overall attacking performance, Tottenham have scored 17 goals in the league from an xG of only 10.08. While set pieces have been a major help, any competition is a chance for Thomas Frank to work on where his team is falling short in open play.

Frank's Brentford side also took advantage of set plays while also hitting teams on the counter, but Tottenham haven't been able to do that with the midfield struggling to create chances. An away trip to face Newcastle won't help with those matters either. Eddie Howe has responded to losing Alexander Isak by making the Magpies a more defensively stout side. They've allowed an xG of 7.27 in Premier League play, second behind only Arsenal.

Because of that, this is a game that will mean a bit more to Frank's Tottenham than Newcastle, but that doesn't mean that Howe won't want to win as well. Newcastle have six points from their first three Champions League fixture, while Tottenham have five points from their three fixtures. Both are on the right path to advancing out of the league phase, but Tottenham's overperformance is a cause for concern.

Van De Ven is their leading scorer in all competitions ahead of Richarlison with three goals. Richarlison also hasn't scored in his last seven appearances in all competitions after a hot start to the season. It's not something that is great when Dominic Solanke is injured and Randal Kolo Muani has also yet to score his first goal for the club. If anything, it's impressive that Tottenham's defensive improvement has been able to get them to this point, but it also can only last for so long as the season continues.

Figuring out the proper midfield configuration to take Spurs to the next level has to be at the top of Frank's to-do list, and cup matches are good times to try new things in that aspect. Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall have had their moments as 10s, but neither has done the job as a box-to-box midfielder. Someone who could get a shot is 19-year-old Archie Gray. A highly rated recruit last season, Gray played a full 90 at left back in the Champions League against Monaco, but his two-way ability could get a chance facing Newcastle United.

If he's able to help Tottenham get past Howe's stout defense, the route to more playing time is an easy one, but the former won't be an easy task with a spot in the last eight of the cup on the line.