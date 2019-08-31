Newcastle United vs. Watford: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's Premier League game

Newcastle United is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Watford of the season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a win while Watford will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Sunday, Newcastle left their first match against Tottenham Hotspur this season with a spring in their step. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Newcastle made off with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham. Tottenham can consider this payback for the 0-1 loss they dealt Newcastle the last time the teams encountered one another.

Meanwhile, Watford didn't get the result it wanted in their first fixture with West Ham United. Watford came up short against West Ham, falling 1-3. Watford can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Newcastle won their first match against Watford 1-0 last season, but Watford managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.