A crucial game will take place on Wednesday in Newcastle as the home side will host AC Milan in the match that might mark the end of their European hopes. In fact, both teams have five points and need to win but also have to hope for Borussia Dortmund (already qualified) to beat PSG at home. The outcome of this clash might also determine the future of Italian coach Stefano Pioli, who is under pressure after a disappointing start of the season. In case of an European elimination, his future at the club might be in serious danger. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: St.James Park -- Newcastle, England

St.James Park -- Newcastle, England Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Newcastle -105; Draw: +280; AC Milan +250

Team news

Newcastle: Eddie Howe's side have a long list on injured player including Nick Pope (shoulder), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Dan Burn (back), Elliot Anderson (back), Harvey Barnes (foot), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (calf), Matt Targett (thigh) and Javi Manquillo (groin).

Potential Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

AC Milan: If possible, the list of injured player of the side coached by Pioli is longer and will force the Rossoneri to play with Theo Hernandez as center-back, with Alessandro Florenzi moving on the left. The good news is that Rafael Leao is finally back and should make a start, with both Chukwueze and Pulisic contending for a place in the starting lineup.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao.

Prediction

It will likely be a though game for both sides, with a lot of pressure to avoid a defeat. A draw is the most likely outcome, even if it would condemn both teams to the elimination. Pick: Newcastle 1, AC Milan 1.